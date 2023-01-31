U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tyler Hopkins, 51st Security Forces Squadron Wing Inspection Team member, observes Airmen during a night-time defend-the-base training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31 2023. Osan’s WIT ensures Airmen are mission capable by finding deficiencies during training events and making any corrections needed for future readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 23:25 Photo ID: 7614710 VIRIN: 230131-F-IC495-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.77 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st SFS trains after dark [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.