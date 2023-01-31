Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st SFS trains after dark [Image 1 of 5]

    51st SFS trains after dark

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Tyler Hopkins, 51st Security Forces Squadron Wing Inspection Team member, observes Airmen during a night-time defend-the-base training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31 2023. Osan’s WIT ensures Airmen are mission capable by finding deficiencies during training events and making any corrections needed for future readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 23:25
    Photo ID: 7614710
    VIRIN: 230131-F-IC495-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.77 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st SFS trains after dark [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st SFS trains after dark
    51st SFS trains after dark
    51st SFS trains after dark
    51st SFS trains after dark
    51st SFS trains after dark

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #51FW #51SFS #USAF #USFK #ROK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT