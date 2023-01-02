Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard [Image 5 of 5]

    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Lt. Col. Brain Banke, Chaplain, 194th Wing, Washington Air National Guard provides the invocation for the Washington State Senate at the State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. on Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 7614459
    VIRIN: 230201-D-MN117-834
    Resolution: 5208x3552
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Legislature honors Washington National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard
    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard
    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard
    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard
    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    Legislature
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT