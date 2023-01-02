Lt. Col. Carrie Wentzel, Deputy Commander of the 252nd Cyber Operations Group stands to be honored by the Washington State Senate at the State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. on Feb. 1, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
This work, State Legislature honors Washington National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
