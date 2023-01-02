A Color Guard from the Washington Army National Guard presents the colors on the floor of the House of Representatives Chamber at the State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. on Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Steven Friederich)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 19:11
|Photo ID:
|7614458
|VIRIN:
|230201-D-MN117-648
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|20.34 MB
|Location:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Legislature honors Washington National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
