    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard [Image 3 of 5]

    State Legislature honors Washington National Guard

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    MSgt. Tracy Thurston, Education and Training Manager, 225th Air Defense Group, Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard singing the National Anthem in the Washington State House Of Representatives Chamber at the State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. on Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Steven Friederich)

    TAGS

    Washington
    Legislature
    Washington National Guard

