MSgt. Tracy Thurston, Education and Training Manager, 225th Air Defense Group, Western Air Defense Sector, Washington Air National Guard singing the National Anthem in the Washington State House Of Representatives Chamber at the State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. on Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo by Steven Friederich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:11 Photo ID: 7614457 VIRIN: 230201-D-MN117-476 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 32.09 MB Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, State Legislature honors Washington National Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.