    Yokota University signed into action [Image 3 of 3]

    Yokota University signed into action

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, discusses the value of developing Airmen via mentoring and educational courses with representatives from the Yokota Professional Development Council at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. The council is a network of Team Yokota leaders who are driving personal and professional development seminars and events to all Airmen assigned to Yokota. The council has subsequently developed a “Yokota University” educational development system where Airmen can work toward a certification or award. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 02:10
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Yokota
    Yokota AB
    Education
    Professional Developement
    Roddan
    Yokota University

