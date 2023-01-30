Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, signs a proclamation to establish “Yokota University” at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. Yokota University was created by the Yokota Professional Development Council which consists of Team Yokota leaders who are passionate about bringing professional development seminars to all Airmen on the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 02:10 Photo ID: 7612942 VIRIN: 230131-F-HU835-0008 Resolution: 2554x1437 Size: 2.33 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota University signed into action [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.