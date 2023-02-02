Yokota University signed into action

Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, signed a proclamation that officially activated “Yokota University” as part of a year-long commitment to professional development by the Yokota Professional Development Council on Jan. 31, 2023.
The university is a credit system where Airmen assigned to Yokota can work toward a certification or award for committing themselves to a series of development seminars, events, and classes. These courses are facilitated by the Professional Development Center. This year will be broken up into quarters that each have a development theme, with the first quarter of 2023 focused on “Airmen,” with classes starting the first week in February.
