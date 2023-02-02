Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota University signed into action

    Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, discusses the value of developing

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, signed a proclamation that officially activated “Yokota University” as part of a year-long commitment to professional development by the Yokota Professional Development Council on Jan. 31, 2023.

    The university is a credit system where Airmen assigned to Yokota can work toward a certification or award for committing themselves to a series of development seminars, events, and classes. These courses are facilitated by the Professional Development Center. This year will be broken up into quarters that each have a development theme, with the first quarter of 2023 focused on “Airmen,” with classes starting the first week in February.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
