Yokota University signed into action

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey | Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, discusses the value of developing Airmen via mentoring and educational courses with representatives from the Yokota Professional Development Council at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. The council is a network of Team Yokota leaders who are driving personal and professional development seminars and events to all Airmen assigned to Yokota. The council has subsequently developed a “Yokota University” educational development system where Airmen can work toward a certification or award. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey) see less | View Image Page