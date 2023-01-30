Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW Command Chief, hold up a signed declaration for the newly established “Yokota University” at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. Yokota University was created by the Yokota Professional Development Council which consists of Team Yokota leaders who are passionate about bringing professional development seminars to all Airmen on the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 02:10
|Photo ID:
|7612941
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-HU835-0015
|Resolution:
|5685x3198
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Yokota University signed into action
