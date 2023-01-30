Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th AW Command Chief, hold up a signed declaration for the newly established “Yokota University” at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. Yokota University was created by the Yokota Professional Development Council which consists of Team Yokota leaders who are passionate about bringing professional development seminars to all Airmen on the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 02:10 Photo ID: 7612941 VIRIN: 230131-F-HU835-0015 Resolution: 5685x3198 Size: 4.17 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota University signed into action [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.