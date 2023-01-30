VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

230130-N-XN177-1107 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with the leadership from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, USS Preble (DDG 88), USS Charleston (LCS 18) (Blue Crew), and amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the wardroom lounge Jan. 30, 2023. Franchetti met with local military leadership during her visit to the San Diego area to discuss Sailor quality of service, Navy readiness, and supporting our Sailors and their families. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

