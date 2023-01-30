VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

230130-N-XP477-1082 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 30, 2023. Franchetti met with local military leadership during her visit to the San Diego area to discuss Sailor quality of service, Navy readiness, and supporting our Sailors and their families. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

