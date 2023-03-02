Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits USS Tripoli

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs

SAN DIEGO – Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti visited amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 30, 2023.

The VCNO is the second-highest ranking commissioned officer in the United States Navy.

While aboard, Franchetti conducted an executive-level meeting with Tripoli’s Commanding Officer, Capt. John Kiefaber, Executive Officer, Capt. Gary Harrington, and Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Matthew Logdson, as well as leadership from Destroyer Squadron 23, USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Charleston, Blue Crew, (LCS 18).

Kiefaber said the visit was a great honor and an opportunity to showcase the surface Navy’s capabilities to senior Navy leadership.

“It is always great to show off our ship,” said Kiefaber. “Hearing Navy leadership’s perspective is extremely valuable and will help us accomplish our mission.”

During the meeting, Franchetti discussed Sailors’ quality of life, service, and maintenance requirements for ships.

“The next major milestone in Tripoli’s service life is our upcoming maintenance availability, and Admiral Franchetti’s visit helped establish a clear vision for Tripoli’s future,” Kiefaber said.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:52 Story ID: 437693 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits USS Tripoli, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.