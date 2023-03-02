Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits USS Tripoli

    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart | 230130-N-XN177-1107 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm....... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits USS Tripoli
    Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley
    USS Tripoli Public Affairs
    SAN DIEGO – Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti visited amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 30, 2023.
    The VCNO is the second-highest ranking commissioned officer in the United States Navy.
    While aboard, Franchetti conducted an executive-level meeting with Tripoli’s Commanding Officer, Capt. John Kiefaber, Executive Officer, Capt. Gary Harrington, and Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Matthew Logdson, as well as leadership from Destroyer Squadron 23, USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Charleston, Blue Crew, (LCS 18).
    Kiefaber said the visit was a great honor and an opportunity to showcase the surface Navy’s capabilities to senior Navy leadership.
    “It is always great to show off our ship,” said Kiefaber. “Hearing Navy leadership’s perspective is extremely valuable and will help us accomplish our mission.”
    During the meeting, Franchetti discussed Sailors’ quality of life, service, and maintenance requirements for ships.
    “The next major milestone in Tripoli’s service life is our upcoming maintenance availability, and Admiral Franchetti’s visit helped establish a clear vision for Tripoli’s future,” Kiefaber said.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 10:52
    Story ID: 437693
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits USS Tripoli, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli
    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli
    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli
    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCNO
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT