230130-N-XP477-1029 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti crosses amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) quarterdeck Jan. 30, 2023. Franchetti met with local military leadership during her visit to the San Diego area to discuss Sailor quality of service, Navy readiness, and supporting our Sailors and their families. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 19:32 Photo ID: 7610984 VIRIN: 230130-N-XP477-1029 Resolution: 3961x2641 Size: 2.23 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCNO Visits USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.