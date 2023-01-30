Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

    VCNO Visits USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230130-N-XP477-1092 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2023) – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 30, 2023. Franchetti met with local military leadership during her visit to the San Diego area to discuss Sailor quality of service, Navy readiness, and supporting our Sailors and their families. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 19:32
    VIRIN: 230130-N-XP477-1092
    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    amphibious assault-carrier

