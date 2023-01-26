Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 11 of 12]

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

    CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard’s Director of the Joint Staff Brig. Gen. Wayne Don, right, speaks with Minnesota Air National Guard Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Chris Blomquist, during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council’s quarterly meeting at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota, Jan. 26, 2023. The forum enabled senior leaders to discuss how the National Guard is contributing to the advancement of arctic and cold weather capabilities as part of U.S. defense strategy. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 7610815
    VIRIN: 230126-Z-CA180-1002
    Resolution: 1840x1380
    Size: 594.38 KB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Alaska National Guard
    Camp Ripley Training Center
    Arctic strategy
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council

