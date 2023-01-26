National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

Alaska National Guard’s Director of the Joint Staff Brig. Gen. Wayne Don, right, speaks with Minnesota Air National Guard Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Chris Blomquist, during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council’s quarterly meeting at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota, Jan. 26, 2023. The forum enabled senior leaders to discuss how the National Guard is contributing to the advancement of arctic and cold weather capabilities as part of U.S. defense strategy. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

