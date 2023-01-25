Attendees of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council observe the 133rd Contingency Response Flight, Minnesota Air National Guard, operating in extreme cold weather conditions during the NG-AIC’s quarterly meeting at the Camp Ripley Training Center Jan. 25, 2023. The NG-AIC is a collaboration among states with arctic interests, capabilities, and resources to address the rapidly changing arctic environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal
National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
