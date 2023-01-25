Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 8 of 12]

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

    CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Attendees of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council observe the 133rd Contingency Response Flight, Minnesota Air National Guard, operating in extreme cold weather conditions during the NG-AIC’s quarterly meeting at the Camp Ripley Training Center Jan. 25, 2023. The NG-AIC is a collaboration among states with arctic interests, capabilities, and resources to address the rapidly changing arctic environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 7610812
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-CA180-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley
    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Alaska National Guard
    Camp Ripley Training Center
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council
    NGAIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT