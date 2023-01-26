Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 12 of 12]

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

    CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Representatives of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council discuss the advancement of cold weather capabilities following a subject matter expert discussion on cold weather and Arctic operations at the NG-AIC’s quarterly meeting at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota, Jan. 26, 2023. The NG-AIC is a collaboration among states with arctic interests, capabilities, and resources to address the rapidly changing arctic environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 16:51
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, US
    This work, National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

    Arctic
    Alaska National Guard
    Camp Ripley Training Center
    National Guard Arctic Interest Council
    NGAIC

