National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley

Chief Warrant Officer Sean Eversole, a Coast Guard liaison, presents the capabilities and limitations of USCG cold water ice diving to representatives of the National Guard Arctic Interest Council during their quarterly meeting at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota, Jan. 25, 2023. The NG-AIC is a collaboration among states with arctic interests, capabilities, and resources to address the rapidly changing arctic environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023
Location: CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, US