Col. Matthew Kirby, left, operations officer, and Brig. Gen. Wayne Don, director, both with the Alaska National Guard’s Joint Staff, speak with an Airman from the 133rd Contingency Response Flight, Minnesota Air National Guard, about their current operations in extreme cold weather conditions during the NG-AIC’s quarterly meeting at the Camp Ripley Training Center Jan. 25, 2023. The NG-AIC is a collaboration among states with arctic interests, capabilities, and resources to address the rapidly changing arctic environment. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 16:51 Photo ID: 7610811 VIRIN: 230125-Z-CA180-1015 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.91 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY TRAINING CENTER, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard leaders partake in multi-state Arctic event at Camp Ripley [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.