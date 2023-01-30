First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks with Fort Drum Soldiers and family members during a USO luncheon inside the Heritage Center on Jan. 30. She joined Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on a tour of Fort Drum, which included a stop to speak with Pre-K children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center while they work on a Valentine’s Day art project that will be displayed at the White House. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
