First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks with Fort Drum Soldiers and family members during a USO luncheon inside the Heritage Center on Jan. 30. She joined Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on a tour of Fort Drum, which included a stop to speak with Pre-K children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center while they work on a Valentine’s Day art project that will be displayed at the White House. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 08:05 Photo ID: 7609922 VIRIN: 230130-A-XX986-009 Resolution: 4080x3072 Size: 5.43 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.