First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks with Pre-K children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center while they work on a Valentine’s Day art project that will be displayed at the White House. Biden joined Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on a tour of Fort Drum on Jan. 30, where they spoke with Soldiers and family members during a USO luncheon and talked about employment opportunities for spouses during a roundtable discussion at the Family Resource Center. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US