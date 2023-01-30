First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks spoke with Fort Drum family members Jan. 30 during a USO luncheon inside the Heritage Center. A tour of post included a visit to Pre-K children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center to see the Valentine’s Day art project that will be displayed at the White House. Biden and Hicks also joined representatives from family support agencies at the Family Resource Center to discuss spouse employment issues. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

