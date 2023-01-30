Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour [Image 3 of 8]

    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks with Fort Drum family members Jan. 30 during a USO luncheon inside the Heritage Center. A tour of post included a visit to Pre-K children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center to see the Valentine’s Day art project that will be displayed at the White House. Biden and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks also joined representatives from family support agencies at the Family Resource Center to discuss spouse employment issues. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 08:05
    Photo ID: 7609917
    VIRIN: 230130-A-XX986-003
    Resolution: 3373x4512
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour
    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour
    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour
    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour
    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour
    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour
    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour
    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT