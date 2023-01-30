First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (center) joined Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks and representatives from family support agencies to talk about employment opportunities and challenges for military spouses Jan. 30 at the Family Resource Center. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
First Lady Jill Biden meets with Soldiers, family members during Fort Drum tour