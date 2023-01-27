Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC [Image 5 of 5]

    USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, poses with members from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced Bravo Company during a visit to the Europe/Africa DoDIN Operations Center January 27, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. During his visit, General Williams also met with members of the Regional Cyber Center-Europe and 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and received mission briefs from each 2d TSB battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 7608208
    VIRIN: 230127-A-FX425-0079
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    BrigadeofExcellence

