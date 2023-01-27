U.S. Army General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, looks on as Mr. Christopher Koch, an apprentice with the 6981st Civilian Support Group, demonstrates how a splice point is closed by using a heat shrinking closure. General Williams visited the Europe/Africa DoDIN Operations Center January 27, 2023, where he met with members of the Regional Cyber Center-Europe and 2d Theater Signal Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 06:26
|Photo ID:
|7608206
|VIRIN:
|230127-A-FX425-0122
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT