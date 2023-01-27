USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC

U.S. Army General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with a deployed member of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced during the general’s visit to the Europe/Africa DoDIN Operations Center January 27, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. During his visit, General Williams also met with members of the Regional Cyber Center-Europe and 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and received mission briefs from each 2d TSB battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

