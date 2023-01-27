USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC

U.S. Army General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, receives mission briefs from 2d Theater Signal Brigade battalions January 27, 2023, during his visit to the Europe/Africa DoDIN Operations Center. The EDOC’s mission is to synchronize theater level strategic and tactical DoDIN Operations in support of USAREUR-AF’s theater mission, and U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command and U.S. Army Cyber Command’s global missions. The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

