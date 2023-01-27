USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC

U.S. Army General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, looks on as Mr. Christopher Koch, an apprentice with the 6981st Civilian Support Group, demonstrates how a splice point is closed by using a heat shrinking closure. General Williams visited the Europe/Africa DoDIN Operations Center January 27, 2023, where he met with members of the Regional Cyber Center-Europe and 2d Theater Signal Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

