    USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC [Image 2 of 5]

    USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army General Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, looks on as Mr. Christopher Koch, an apprentice with the 6981st Civilian Support Group, demonstrates how a splice point is closed by using a heat shrinking closure. General Williams visited the Europe/Africa DoDIN Operations Center January 27, 2023, where he met with members of the Regional Cyber Center-Europe and 2d Theater Signal Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 06:26
    Photo ID: 7608205
    VIRIN: 230127-A-FX425-0117
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAREUR-AF Commander visits EDOC [Image 5 of 5], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    BrigadeofExcellence

