    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230129-N-MH015-1016 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors heave line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 7607612
    VIRIN: 230129-N-MH015-1016
    Resolution: 2485x1775
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

