    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230129-N-KU796-1082 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors observe the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) and the underway replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) steam alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 7607608
    VIRIN: 230129-N-KU796-1082
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

