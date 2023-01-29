230129-N-KU796-1082 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors observe the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) and the underway replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) steam alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 08:38 Photo ID: 7607608 VIRIN: 230129-N-KU796-1082 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 3.02 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.