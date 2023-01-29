230129-N-MH015-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) The underway replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 08:38
|Photo ID:
|7607609
|VIRIN:
|230129-N-MH015-1001
|Resolution:
|2325x1849
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT