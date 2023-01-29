Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

230129-N-MH015-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) The underway replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

