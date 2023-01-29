Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230129-N-KU796-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare for helicopter flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 7607610
    VIRIN: 230129-N-KU796-1007
    Resolution: 5386x3591
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

