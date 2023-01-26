436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, present Airman 1st Class Candido Santos, center, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron, with a trophy during the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Base Theater on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Santos was recognized as the wing’s Honor Guard Member of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

