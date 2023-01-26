Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners [Image 1 of 11]

    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader and Col. Matt Husemann, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, stand at attention during the singing of the national anthem at the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Nominees from each Group and Wing Staff Agencies were recognized as the wing’s ‘best of the best’ in their respective categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 7605575
    VIRIN: 230126-F-BO262-1002
    Resolution: 4672x3110
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Winner
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    Eagle Wing
    4th Quarter Awards Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT