436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader and Col. Matt Husemann, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, stand at attention during the singing of the national anthem at the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Nominees from each Group and Wing Staff Agencies were recognized as the wing’s ‘best of the best’ in their respective categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

