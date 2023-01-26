436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, present Lt. Col. Sara Spearing, center, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, with a trophy during the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Base Theater on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Spearing accepted the trophy on behalf of Wayne Lightburn, 436th HCOS, who was recognized as the wing’s Civilian-Category II of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

