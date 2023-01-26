Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, present Senior Airman Samantha Reyes, center, 436th Maintenance Squadron, with a trophy during the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Base Theater on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Reyes was recognized as the wing’s Airman of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 12:15 Photo ID: 7605576 VIRIN: 230126-F-BO262-1003 Resolution: 3788x2521 Size: 1.47 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.