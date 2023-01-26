Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners [Image 6 of 11]

    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, present Jean Lawrence, center, 436th Security Forces Squadron, with a trophy during the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Base Theater on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Lawrence was recognized as the wing’s Civilian-Category I of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 7605580
    VIRIN: 230126-F-BO262-1007
    Resolution: 3410x2270
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners
    436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Winner
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    Eagle Wing
    4th Quarter Awards Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT