436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, present Jean Lawrence, center, 436th Security Forces Squadron, with a trophy during the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Base Theater on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Lawrence was recognized as the wing’s Civilian-Category I of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

