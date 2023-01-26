Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 436th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, present Jean Lawrence, center, 436th Security Forces Squadron, with a trophy during the 436th AW 4th Quarter Awards ceremony held at the Base Theater on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 26, 2023. Lawrence was recognized as the wing’s Civilian-Category I of the Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 12:15
|Photo ID:
|7605580
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-BO262-1007
|Resolution:
|3410x2270
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 436th Airlift Wing recognizes 2022 4th quarter award winners [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
