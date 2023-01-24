230125-N-NH267-1008 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Daniel Smith, from Green Cove Springs, Fla., sets a facemask on Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Coston Burnes, from Fairfax, Va., during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:29 Photo ID: 7604854 VIRIN: 230125-N-NH257-1008 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1013.75 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paul Hamilton OC Course [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.