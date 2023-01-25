230125-N-YV347-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Elijah Worrells, left, from Satellite Beach, Fla., and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Juan Lezaman, from Los Angeles, stow a power cable in preparation for an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Battle Cats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 to take off from the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, a part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:29 Photo ID: 7604841 VIRIN: 230125-N-YV347-1024 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 336.11 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Hill Flight Quarters [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.