Bunker Hill Flight Quarters

230125-N-YV347-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Marick Lombard, from San Jose, Calif., signals to the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Battle Cats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 that the chains were removed before take-off from the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, a part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

