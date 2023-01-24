Paul Hamilton OC Course

230125-N-NH267-1367 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Heather Wenning, from Columbia, S.C., fends off Operations Specialist 3rd Class Darvin Rubin, from Port Arthur, Texas, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

