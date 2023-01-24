Paul Hamilton OC Course

230125-N-NH267-1202 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Lovie Evans, from Greensboro, Ga., takes down Operations Specialist 3rd Class Darvin Rubin, from Port Arthur, Texas, during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

