    Paul Hamilton OC Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Paul Hamilton OC Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230125-N-NH267-1202 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Lovie Evans, from Greensboro, Ga., takes down Operations Specialist 3rd Class Darvin Rubin, from Port Arthur, Texas, during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 01:29
    Photo ID: 7604864
    VIRIN: 230125-N-NH257-1202
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Paul Hamilton OC Course [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke
    OC Spray
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    OC Course
    SRF B

