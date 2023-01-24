Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gabriel Jenkins, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for takeoff during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies to increase capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 11:39
    Photo ID: 7600980
    VIRIN: 230124-F-FN350-0115
    Resolution: 6754x4507
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol
    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol
    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol
    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol
    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Zaragoza
    Spain
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Spanish air force
    Chasing Sol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT