U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gabriel Jenkins, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for takeoff during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies to increase capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

