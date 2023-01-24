U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gabriel Jenkins, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for takeoff during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Exercise Chasing Sol included three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th AS, a Spanish A400M Atlas aircraft, and an Airbus C-295 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

