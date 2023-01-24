U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Gabriel Jenkins, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for takeoff during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Exercise Chasing Sol included three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th AS, a Spanish A400M Atlas aircraft, and an Airbus C-295 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7600979
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-FN350-0074
|Resolution:
|6988x4664
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
