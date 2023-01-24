U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron starts its propellers on the flightline during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability between NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7600976
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-FN350-0128
|Resolution:
|5927x3956
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
