    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron starts its propellers on the flightline during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability between NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    This work, U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th AGOW
    Zaragoza
    Spain
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Spanish air force
    Chasing Sol

