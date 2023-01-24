Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft take off during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment training with NATO allies to increase readiness and responsiveness and to test NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7600978
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-FN350-0185
|Resolution:
|5907x3942
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT