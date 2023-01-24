U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

Three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft take off during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment training with NATO allies to increase readiness and responsiveness and to test NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

