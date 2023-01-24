U.S. Airmen participate in Spanish exercise Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron train with Spanish air force airmen on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Training with joint and combined allies increases lethality and enhances interoperability by allowing NATO forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing a common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

