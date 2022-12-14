SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training

Tech. Sgt. ChaRoyce Grier, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory therapist, secures a simulated patient to a stretcher during joint medical training at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)
