Tech. Sgt. ChaRoyce Grier, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory therapist, secures a simulated patient to a stretcher during joint medical training at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:50 Photo ID: 7600470 VIRIN: 221214-F-DN236-0016 Resolution: 5593x3807 Size: 2.24 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.