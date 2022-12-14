SOFME, CCATT partner for joint medical training

Staff Sgt. Kaleb Specht (front left), Special Operations individual duty medical technician, Staff Sgt. Alicia Allen (front right) and Tech. Sgt. ChaRoyce Grier (back right), 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory therapists, and Lt. Col. Shelli Hunter (back left), 379 EAES chief nurse, carry a stretcher with a simulated patient during joint medical training at Al Udeid Air Base, Dec. 14, 2022. The Special Operations Forces Medical Element partnered with the CCATT for a joint medical training. The training consisted of a classroom portion, followed by hands-on practice on a MC-130J Commando II aircraft to prepare for future critical care patient movements in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

